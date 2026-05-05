PayPal plans 20% job cuts, Enrique Lores cites $1.5B savings

PayPal reorganizes, bets on AI

Alongside the layoffs, PayPal is reorganizing into three main areas: checkout solutions and PayPal, consumer financial services (think Venmo), and payment services (including crypto).

Even though revenue grew to $8.4 billion last quarter, PayPal's stock has dropped over 80% since its peak in 2021, pushing it to rethink things.

It's also going all-in on AI, modernizing its platform and forming a new team focused on using AI to improve customer service, risk management, and support operations.