PayPal raises 2026 profit outlook as Enrique Lores cuts costs

To hit $700 million in savings by 2026, PayPal is cutting more than 2,000 jobs and trimming over 25% of its managerial roles.

They're also rolling out AI chat agents to streamline things further, altogether aiming for at least $1.5 billion saved in the next few years.

Plus, recent numbers show people are still spending: payment volumes are up and PayPal's total payment volume grew 7% on a foreign exchange-neutral basis to $487.1 billion in the third quarter.