Paytm and ClearTax launch ₹11 ITR filing in 'Free Tools'

With ClearTax's plan, users can pre-fill their tax details using official data, pick the right ITR form and regime, and calculate capital gains by importing trades from over 80 brokers in one click.

Free Notice Protection is included too, so if you get a tax notice, you'll get guidance on what it means and how to respond.

As Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of ClearTax, puts it: "the partnership aims to address cost and complexity issues that often delay tax filing."