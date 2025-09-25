LOADING...
Vijay Shekhar Sharma once sold 40% of Paytm for ₹15L
By Akash Pandey
Sep 25, 2025
05:58 pm
What's the story

In a recent social media post, venture capitalist Deedy Das shared some interesting stories from his conversation with Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The anecdotes highlight the unconventional strategies and challenges that shaped India's largest digital payments platform. One of the most surprising revelations was how Sharma sold 40% of Paytm for just $17,000 (nearly ₹15 lakh) during a financial crisis to repay a loan.

Financial crunch

Stake sold during financial crisis

Das noted that the stake Sharma sold during the financial crunch would later be worth over $100 million. The post also highlighted Paytm's accidental role in launching PayPay, one of Japan's largest payments systems. However, despite its technical prowess, the company had to focus on India and not go global.

Twitter Post

Paytm accidentally launched Japan's biggest payments engine

Growth strategy

QR codes on Lay's packets

Sharma also reminisced about a unique growth hack that involved putting Paytm QR codes on Coca-Cola bottles and Lay's packets. This way, users could scan the code to get ₹15 off. The strategy, which was linked to common consumer products, proved to be an inexpensive yet effective method of onboarding millions of users onto the platform.

Company profile

Paytm's journey so far

Founded by Sharma in 2010, Paytm is now a ₹75,000 crore fintech giant. The company's biggest growth spurt came after the demonetization of November 2016. Post-demonetization, Paytm's traffic surged by 435%, app downloads doubled, and there was a whopping 250% increase in both transactions and transaction value.