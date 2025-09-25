Vijay Shekhar Sharma once sold 40% of Paytm for ₹15L

In a recent social media post, venture capitalist Deedy Das shared some interesting stories from his conversation with Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma . The anecdotes highlight the unconventional strategies and challenges that shaped India's largest digital payments platform. One of the most surprising revelations was how Sharma sold 40% of Paytm for just $17,000 (nearly ₹15 lakh) during a financial crisis to repay a loan.

Financial crunch Stake sold during financial crisis Das noted that the stake Sharma sold during the financial crunch would later be worth over $100 million. The post also highlighted Paytm's accidental role in launching PayPay, one of Japan's largest payments systems. However, despite its technical prowess, the company had to focus on India and not go global.

Twitter Post Paytm accidentally launched Japan's biggest payments engine I met the billionaire founder of PayTM and he shared some of the best startup stories I've ever heard:



— When times were tough, he sold 40% of the business for $17K to pay a loan which ended up being valued at $100M+

— PayTM accidentally launched the biggest payments engine in… pic.twitter.com/95LxwZQIsW — Deedy (@deedydas) September 24, 2025

Growth strategy QR codes on Lay's packets Sharma also reminisced about a unique growth hack that involved putting Paytm QR codes on Coca-Cola bottles and Lay's packets. This way, users could scan the code to get ₹15 off. The strategy, which was linked to common consumer products, proved to be an inexpensive yet effective method of onboarding millions of users onto the platform.