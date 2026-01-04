Paytm gives employees a fresh stock boost with ESOP shares

Alongside the new shares, Paytm has offered over 1.2 lakh more stock options to eligible employees—these are worth about ₹16.7 crore at current prices. On the flip side, around 4.2 lakh older options have lapsed.

Big picture: RBI approval and recent challenges

Paytm Payments Services just got the green light from RBI for offline and cross-border payments, which is a solid win.

But it's not all smooth sailing—while revenue jumped 24% last quarter, profits took a hit compared to last year.

After facing regulatory scrutiny earlier (with founders giving up millions of ESOPs due to IPO disclosure issues), this latest move shows Paytm doubling down on keeping its people motivated and sticking around.