What's the story

In a bid to modernize property tax collection in the city, Paytm has partnered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The fintech giant has deployed more than 400 Paytm All-In-One EDC devices at different collection centers and for door-to-door tax payments.

These card machines enable residents to pay their property taxes via credit cards, debit cards, or QR codes.