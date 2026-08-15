Paytm shares jump 11% to ₹1,603 amid UPI fee prospects
Business
Paytm's stock just had its best week in months, rising 11% to ₹1,603.
The buzz? The government might let payment apps like Paytm earn a small fee from big UPI transactions, a move that could seriously boost their revenue.
Bernstein, JM Financial raise Paytm targets
Brokerages like Bernstein and JM Financial have raised their target prices for Paytm, expecting strong earnings if the new fee goes through.
Since March, Paytm shares have climbed 70%, and mutual funds are upping their stakes, showing growing confidence in the company's future.