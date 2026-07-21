Paytm to sell low cost 4B parameter AI to businesses
Business
Paytm is stepping beyond payments and getting ready to sell its homegrown AI tech as software services.
CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared that its AI, a low-cost AI model with four billion parameters, will soon be offered to other businesses, including banks and merchants, opening up fresh ways for Paytm to earn outside of finance.
Paytm nets ₹552 cr annual profit
Thanks to these AI innovations, Paytm has trimmed operating costs like cloud and customer support.
The results show: net profit jumped 79% year over year last quarter, helping the company hit its first-ever annual profit of ₹552 crore for FY26.
Sharma highlighted that these efficiencies let it keep investing in growth while staying profitable.