Paytm's profit jumps nearly 10x in Q3, hits ₹225 crore

Why does this matter?

Paytm's growth isn't just about big numbers—it shows how digital payments and UPI are booming in India.

Payments revenue rose 21%, and financial services revenue rose 34%.

Plus, more people and businesses are using Paytm: UPI transactions grew fast, GMV was up 35% (beating the industry average), and over 1.44 crore merchant devices are now live.

For anyone watching fintech or thinking about where money is moving next, this is a big signal.