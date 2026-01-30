Paytm's profit jumps nearly 10x in Q3, hits ₹225 crore
Business
Paytm just pulled off a huge comeback—its net profit for Q3 FY26 rose 971% sequentially (quarter-on-quarter), from ₹21 crore to ₹225 crore.
That's a year-on-year swing from last year's ₹208 crore loss to a ₹225 crore profit.
Why does this matter?
Paytm's growth isn't just about big numbers—it shows how digital payments and UPI are booming in India.
Payments revenue rose 21%, and financial services revenue rose 34%.
Plus, more people and businesses are using Paytm: UPI transactions grew fast, GMV was up 35% (beating the industry average), and over 1.44 crore merchant devices are now live.
For anyone watching fintech or thinking about where money is moving next, this is a big signal.