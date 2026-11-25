PayU India posts $12 million adjusted EBITDA profit despite revenue slip
PayU India just posted a $12 million adjusted EBITDA profit for the six months ending September 30, a big leap from last year's $1 million loss.
The turnaround came from strong growth in its credit business and better earnings from extra payment services.
Prosus consolidated revenue up 59%
Even with this profit, PayU India's overall revenue slipped 3% to $384 million. The drop happened because it dropped some loss-making merchant accounts, and PayU's payments business faced a 12% revenue decline amid pressure on processing margins.
Meanwhile, parent company Prosus is still thriving overall, with a consolidated revenue increase of 59%, signaling overall growth in its operations, showing that a diverse portfolio can really pay off.