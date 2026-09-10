PayU launches Agent HQ to bring AI to Indian SMBs
PayU just rolled out Agent HQ, a new AI agent store made for Indian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
Announced at Global Fintech Fest 2026, this platform lets merchants boost their product visibility on AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Claude, as well as channels including WhatsApp, handle customer chats more smoothly, and make payment operations easier, all without needing any tech skills.
Agent HQ is built right into the PayU dashboard so SMBs can start using AI without hassle.
PayU offers growth and operational agents
Agent HQ offers two types of AI agents: growth agents help list products on AI-led platforms, while operational agents tackle tasks like chargeback reconciliation.
Merchants can even build custom conversational assistants to chat with customers in real time on their sites or apps.
With data from over 450,000 merchants and 700 million shoppers, PayU says businesses see up to triple the conversion rates when shoppers are referred by AI.
Early users like Policybazaar and DailyObjects are already using Agent HQ.