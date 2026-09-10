PayU launches Agent HQ to bring AI to Indian SMBs

Agent HQ offers two types of AI agents: growth agents help list products on AI-led platforms, while operational agents tackle tasks like chargeback reconciliation.

Merchants can even build custom conversational assistants to chat with customers in real time on their sites or apps.

With data from over 450,000 merchants and 700 million shoppers, PayU says businesses see up to triple the conversion rates when shoppers are referred by AI.

Early users like Policybazaar and DailyObjects are already using Agent HQ.