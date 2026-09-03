Payward delays Kraken IPO until at least 2nd quarter 2027
Kraken's parent company, Payward, is not planning to go public until the second quarter of 2027 at the earliest.
The main reason? Crypto prices are down, trading is slow, and company values aren't looking great right now.
So if you were hoping to see Kraken hit the stock market soon, you'll have to wait a bit longer.
Payward expands via acquisitions and growth
Payward had lined up a major funding round and even filed for an IPO last year, but the tough crypto climate has made it rethink timing, just like other companies such as Grayscale and Consensys.
Instead of sitting still, Payward's been busy buying new businesses (like Bitnomial and Reap) and still managed to boost revenue by 17% in the second quarter of 2026.
Its platform assets stood at $40 billion, and funded accounts shot up 42%, showing it is staying strong despite the slump.