Payward joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing to deploy Claude Mythos 5
Kraken's parent company, Payward, is joining forces with Anthropic's Project Glasswing to level up its cybersecurity game.
With access to Claude Mythos 5, an advanced AI designed to analyze code at scale, identify vulnerabilities and help developers fix them, Payward plans to roll out this tech soon and share vulnerabilities found in third-party open-source software with the relevant project maintainers.
Arjun Sethi: frontier AI flips asymmetry
Project Glasswing, launched in April 2026, brings together heavyweights like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, and JPMorganChase to use AI for protecting critical systems.
Payward's involvement shows how crypto companies are stepping up as cyberattacks get more serious.
As Co-CEO Arjun Sethi put it, "Frontier AI is the first thing that flips that asymmetry." highlighting how AI could finally give defenders the upper hand.