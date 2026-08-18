Payward joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing to deploy Claude Mythos 5

Project Glasswing, launched in April 2026, brings together heavyweights like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, and JPMorganChase to use AI for protecting critical systems.

Payward's involvement shows how crypto companies are stepping up as cyberattacks get more serious.

As Co-CEO Arjun Sethi put it, "Frontier AI is the first thing that flips that asymmetry." highlighting how AI could finally give defenders the upper hand.