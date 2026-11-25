PB Fintech, Max Financial Services rally after IRDAI committee
Insurance stocks like PB Fintech and Max Financial Services shot up as much as 8% and 7.5% today, thanks to buzz that India's insurance regulator (IRDAI) might relax some tough new rules.
The optimism comes after IRDAI set up a committee to look at how these changes could affect jobs, agent pay, and smaller players in the industry.
Indu Bhushan panel considers phased transition
A six-member panel led by Indu Bhushan is reviewing feedback and will suggest updates by December 31.
They're considering a phased transition for smaller distributors and insurers, and tweaking commission structures, especially to help insurance reach more rural areas.