PC Jeweller hits 52-week high, market cap up over ₹2,500cr
Business
PC Jeweller just hit a fresh 52-week high after its shares jumped 5% on Monday.
The stock has soared 20% in only four days, adding over ₹2,500 crore to its market value, which now stands at nearly ₹15,116 crore.
This rally is mostly thanks to the company's recent financial wins.
PC Jeweller debt free September 2026
The big news: PC Jeweller became completely debt-free in late September 2026, after completing repayments under a September 2024 one-time settlement with a 14-bank consortium led by State Bank of India (SBI).
Investors are clearly impressed; the stock is up 64% this year alone and has delivered an eye-popping 458% return over the past three years.
That kind of growth is turning heads and boosting confidence in the company's future.