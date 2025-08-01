PC Jeweller posts 81% revenue growth, but finance costs spike

Plans to raise ₹500 crore through private share sale

To tackle its loans, PC Jeweller plans to raise up to ₹500 crore through a private share sale and hopes to be debt-free by the end of FY26.

The brand is also expanding its reach with 51 showrooms across 37 cities (though it did close one in Jamshedpur this quarter).

Despite shares dipping about 3.6% on August 1, the company's solid revenue growth hints at a positive outlook ahead.