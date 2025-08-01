Next Article
PC Jeweller posts 81% revenue growth, but finance costs spike
PC Jeweller kicked off FY26 with a 4.5% jump in profit, reaching ₹161 crore for the quarter.
Revenue shot up by nearly 81% to ₹725 crore, thanks mostly to strong sales at home.
But even with these gains, the company's finance costs spiked—from ₹2 crore last year to ₹42 crore—showing it's still working through some heavy debt.
Plans to raise ₹500 crore through private share sale
To tackle its loans, PC Jeweller plans to raise up to ₹500 crore through a private share sale and hopes to be debt-free by the end of FY26.
The brand is also expanding its reach with 51 showrooms across 37 cities (though it did close one in Jamshedpur this quarter).
Despite shares dipping about 3.6% on August 1, the company's solid revenue growth hints at a positive outlook ahead.