MCX's profits soar 83% as daily turnover jumps to ₹5,000cr
MCX just posted an 83% surge in profits for June 2025, hitting ₹203 crore—thanks to booming revenues and higher trading margins.
The exchange's daily turnover also shot up by 80%, mainly because more people are trading gold and silver through new contract options.
Stock split and new product offerings
MCX is making moves to be more accessible: its first-ever stock split (1:5 ratio) aims to make shares cheaper for everyday investors and boost market activity.
With fresh products like electricity futures and a growing global presence, MCX is positioning itself as a go-to platform for both big players and a broader range of investors looking for more ways to invest.
