Reddit's stock jumps 15% on stellar earnings, AI ad tools
Reddit's stock shot up 15% on Friday after the company crushed Wall Street's expectations, thanks to its new AI-powered ad tools and a big boost in user activity.
With third-quarter revenue now projected at up to $545 million—way above what analysts guessed—Reddit is showing it can keep up with tech giants like Meta and Alphabet by using smarter, more personalized ads.
Daily active visitors on Reddit jumped 21%
Daily active visitors on Reddit jumped 21%, making the platform even more appealing for advertisers looking to reach engaged audiences.
Even with some ups and downs from Google traffic, Reddit's content keeps users coming back.
The company says it's doubling down on new features and expanding globally, hoping to ride this momentum even further.