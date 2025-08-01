Reddit's stock jumps 15% on stellar earnings, AI ad tools Business Aug 01, 2025

Reddit's stock shot up 15% on Friday after the company crushed Wall Street's expectations, thanks to its new AI-powered ad tools and a big boost in user activity.

With third-quarter revenue now projected at up to $545 million—way above what analysts guessed—Reddit is showing it can keep up with tech giants like Meta and Alphabet by using smarter, more personalized ads.