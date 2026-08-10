PC Jeweller posts ₹222cr Q1 FY27 net profit, revenue ₹877.04cr
Business
PC Jeweller kicked off FY27 with a strong start, posting a net profit of ₹222 crore in Q1, a 37.2% jump from last year.
Revenue also climbed to ₹877.04 crore.
PC Jeweller diversifies amid ₹2,702.11cr raise
The company isn't just making money; it's growing in new directions too.
PC Jeweller raised ₹2,702.11 crore through convertible warrants and saw profits rise 45.32% compared to last quarter.
They're expanding into gold mining in Chad and teaming up with the National Skill Development Corporation to support 200,000 micro-entrepreneurs.
Plus, their retail space now covers 12 states and their e-commerce platform.