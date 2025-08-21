Next Article
PC Jeweller shares jump 9% on ₹500cr fundraise plan
PC Jeweller's stock got a boost on Thursday, surging as much as 9.19% to hit an intraday high of ₹14.25 at the NSE, before paring gains to trade up over 6% at ₹13.87.
Over 1.4 crore shares changed hands, with trading worth nearly ₹19.3 crore by mid-afternoon—sending the company's market value up to ₹9,133 crore.
The excitement comes after board approves raising ₹500 crore
The excitement comes after PC Jeweller's board approved raising ₹500 crore from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd to pay off loans.
The goal? To become debt-free by the end of this financial year.
With 52 showrooms (49 owned), the Delhi-based brand is doubling down on its strong retail presence as it works toward a cleaner balance sheet.