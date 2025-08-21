PC Jeweller shares jump 9% on ₹500cr fundraise plan

The excitement comes after board approves raising ₹500 crore

The excitement comes after PC Jeweller's board approved raising ₹500 crore from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd to pay off loans.

The goal? To become debt-free by the end of this financial year.

With 52 showrooms (49 owned), the Delhi-based brand is doubling down on its strong retail presence as it works toward a cleaner balance sheet.