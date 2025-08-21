Why JSW Energy's stock is down despite strong quarterly results

Investors cautious on rising debt, high valuation

Even with those big numbers, it appears investors are cautious.

For the full year (FY25), revenue growth was modest and profits rose, but JSW Energy's debt-to-equity ratio climbed to 1.81—meaning they're taking on more debt than before.

Plus, a high price-to-earnings ratio (48.07) suggests the stock might be pricey compared to its earnings.