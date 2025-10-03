PC Jeweller's stock jumps 7% on strong Q2 results
PC Jeweller's stock shot up over 7% on Friday, trading at ₹13.43 after hitting an intraday high of ₹13.64, after the company posted a strong Q2 for FY 2025-26.
Revenue jumped 63% year-on-year, thanks to solid festive demand for gold jewelry.
The company aims to be debt-free by end of FY26
PC Jeweller isn't just selling more—it's also getting its finances in shape.
The company cut bank debt by 23% last quarter and is aiming to be debt-free by the end of FY 2025-26.
Plus, they're growing fast, having opened a new showroom in Delhi, bringing their total to 52 stores.
Board approves ₹1,800 crore capital raise
The board just approved plans to raise ₹500 crore from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd, with another ₹1,300 crore coming from warrant conversions.
All this fresh funding will help pay down debt and keep the company financially strong going forward.