Microsoft strikes $19.4B AI chip deal to boost computing power

Microsoft is still building its own data centers

By teaming up with cloud companies like CoreWeave, Nscale, and Lambda, Microsoft can quickly boost its AI power without waiting years for new server farms to be built.

It's a flexible way to stay ahead in the AI race while keeping costs in check.

At the same time, Microsoft is still investing big in its own data centers (like their huge Wisconsin project).

After the news dropped, Nebius shares jumped 5.5% in New York trading.