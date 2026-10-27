Peak XV, Lightspeed seek to back 6 Indian AI startups
Some of the world's top investors, Peak XV Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Activate, and General Catalyst, are in advanced talks to back six up-and-coming Indian AI startups.
Each startup could get between $3 million and $10 million, showing just how much excitement there is around India's growing AI scene, from smart business tools to biotech breakthroughs.
Peak XV, Activate target AI startups
Peak XV is eyeing at least three startups: an AI company led by former Zomato COO Rinshul Chandra (focused on merchant-side AI agents), Spark Labs, and Erid Bio (working on biotech powered by AI).
Activate is looking to invest in Blackbird and Pathnovo, with Pathnovo building agentic workflows and automation solutions.
These moves signal that investors see real potential for India to lead in specialized, homegrown AI solutions.