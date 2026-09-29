Peak XV Partners's surge adds 18 early-stage startups, 50% AI-native
Business
Peak XV Partners's Surge program just picked 18 new early-stage startups for its latest batch, with a strong focus on AI, robotics, and space tech.
What's cool is that AI isn't just an add-on anymore. About 50% of the cohort are essentially AI-native companies.
Rajan Anandan cites voice AI revenue
Rajan Anandan from Peak XV shared that about 50% of these startups are AI-native, meaning they're built around artificial intelligence from day one.
The group also features everything from stealthy medical innovators to offline education ventures.
Anandan added that India actually has more consumer AI startups than the US right now and sees huge potential ahead, especially in voice AI, which he thinks could become a major revenue stream for Indian companies.