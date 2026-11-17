Pedestal AI raises $4.7 million seed to reshape logistics operations
Pedestal AI just landed $4.7 million in seed funding to shake up how companies handle shipping and logistics.
With backing from Eclipse and other big-name investors, the startup plans to use the cash to expand its product and engineering time, grow the marketing organization, and support additional deployments for clients.
Pedestal AI cuts missed deliveries 20%
Instead of relying only on drivers, Pedestal uses AI agents to handle delivery details, like with a major furniture brand that saw 20% fewer missed deliveries thanks to better communication.
CEO Raj Aggarwal says their goal is simple: let AI untangle messy data so companies can run smoother and faster.
Pedestal partners with Fortune 500 companies
Pedestal is already teaming up with Fortune 500 companies and global shipping giants, aiming to help them cut costs and improve efficiency using smart AI solutions.