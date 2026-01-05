Next Article
Pee Safe nears breakeven with 46% revenue growth in FY25
Business
Pee Safe, the Gurugram-based hygiene brand started by Vikas and Srijana Bagaria, just posted a big 46% jump in revenue for FY25, reaching ₹82 crore.
Their products—from sanitary to personal and intimate care—are sold both online and offline.
Even though expenses went up too, mainly due to materials and advertising, the company managed to shrink its losses by 69%, down to ₹4 crore.
Why does this matter?
Pee Safe isn't just growing at home—they're now in over 20,000 stores across 23 countries.
They've also improved how efficiently they run things, spending less per rupee earned than last year.
With fresh funding of $13.55 million and big plans for expansion, Pee Safe is showing how Indian startups can scale up smartly while tackling real-world health needs.