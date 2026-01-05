Pee Safe nears breakeven with 46% revenue growth in FY25 Business Jan 05, 2026

Pee Safe, the Gurugram-based hygiene brand started by Vikas and Srijana Bagaria, just posted a big 46% jump in revenue for FY25, reaching ₹82 crore.

Their products—from sanitary to personal and intimate care—are sold both online and offline.

Even though expenses went up too, mainly due to materials and advertising, the company managed to shrink its losses by 69%, down to ₹4 crore.