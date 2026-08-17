Pensioners urge Eighth Pay Commission terms update for fairer pensions
Pensioners' groups are urging the government to update the Eighth Pay Commission's terms of reference.
They want fairer pension rules, better family pension options, and equal treatment for central government pensioners who retired before January 1, 2026.
With the commission, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, pensioners hope their concerns won't be left out.
AIDEF urges pension revisions on agenda
The All India Defence Employees's Federation (AIDEF) has officially asked top officials to include pension and family pension revisions in the commission's agenda.
They argue pensions shouldn't be called "unfunded cost" since they're earned benefits.
The Bharat Pensioners' Samaj is also backing these demands, calling for a return to the old pension scheme and better healthcare support for retirees.