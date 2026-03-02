Pentagon blacklists Claude AI maker for ethical stance
Business
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, just got labeled a "supply chain risk" by the Pentagon after refusing to let its tech be used for mass surveillance or killer robots.
The move canceled a $200 million contract and now blocks military contractors from working with Anthropic.
Amodei plans to fight the decision in court
CEO Dario Amodei called the decision "retaliatory and punitive," pointing out that these labels usually target foreign companies like Huawei, not US startups.
He says the ban is "legally unsound" and plans to fight it in court.
Who is Dario Amodei
Amodei is the CEO of Anthropic.