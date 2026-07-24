Pentagon signs nearly $7B Oracle 5 year software license consolidation
Business
The Pentagon just inked a five-year, nearly $7 billion contract with Oracle to bring on-premises software licenses under one roof.
This move, led by the Department of the Navy, covers every branch, including the Coast Guard and intelligence agencies, and could stretch for another five years if things go well.
Kirsten Davies cites $441 million savings
According to Pentagon CIO Kirsten Davies, this deal should save taxpayers at least $441 million while making operations smoother.
It follows a similar $9.69 billion agreement with Microsoft in May, all part of a bigger push to cut wasteful spending and make tech buying way less complicated across the military.