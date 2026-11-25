PepsiCo India is putting ₹868 crore into a new snack factory in Mannaparai, Tamil Nadu, where favorites like Lay's and Kurkure will be made.

Set across about 28 acres in the SIPCOT Industrial Park, the plant is expected to open by July 2028.

This move is part of PepsiCo's bigger plan to ramp up manufacturing in India as part of broader investment commitments of about ₹5,700 crore.