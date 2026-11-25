PepsiCo India to invest ₹868cr in Mannaparai snack plant
PepsiCo India is putting ₹868 crore into a new snack factory in Mannaparai, Tamil Nadu, where favorites like Lay's and Kurkure will be made.
Set across about 28 acres in the SIPCOT Industrial Park, the plant is expected to open by July 2028.
This move is part of PepsiCo's bigger plan to ramp up manufacturing in India as part of broader investment commitments of about ₹5,700 crore.
CEO Jagrut Kotecha: about 650 jobs
According to CEO Jagrut Kotecha, the facility should create about 650 direct and indirect jobs and help boost local businesses like packaging and biomass.
Kotecha said, "South India is an important market for PepsiCo, with a strong consumer base and significant potential for sustained growth. This investment underscores our long-term commitment to the region and our confidence in its industrial and economic potential."