PepsiCo, L'Oreal and Carrier Global creating nearly 4,000 Indian jobs

Multinationals expand India hiring plans

PepsiCo is building a 1,266-crore-rupee flavor facility in Ujjain with 500 new positions.

Carrier Global's $100 million plant in Sri City will add 1,500 jobs.

L'Oreal plans to bring on 2,000 skilled pros by 2030 through its Hyderabad tech hub.

Other big players are joining too: Haleon is creating 500 roles in Madhya Pradesh; Dabur is adding 250 jobs in Tamil Nadu; and Carlsberg's IT center in Gurugram will hire more than 300 people, all pointing to India's growing importance for global companies.