PepsiCo plans ₹5,700cr India investment by 2030, strengthening supply chain
Business
PepsiCo is putting big money, ₹5,700 crore, into India by 2030, aiming to ramp up production and make its supply chain stronger.
The company sees India as a huge growth spot, with India & South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha saying it could soon be one of PepsiCo's top 10 markets.
PepsiCo opens Assam plant, 700 jobs
This investment means more factories and jobs.
PepsiCo just opened its fifth plant in Assam, creating 700 new positions and supporting more than 5,000 local farmers with sustainable potato sourcing.
Earlier this year, they launched a concentrate plant in Madhya Pradesh and have plans for another in Tamil Nadu, all part of making products closer to home and meeting local needs.