Perfios CEO at Global Fintech Fest 2026 urges human oversight
Automation is making its way into banking and finance, but the industry isn't rushing things.
Perfios managing director and group CEO Nitin Chugh explained at Global Fintech Fest 2026 that while tech can streamline tasks like loan underwriting, human oversight is still essential, especially for big decisions.
He added that AGI adoption is not expected in the near term and will mostly handle low-level repetitive tasks for now.
Perfios launches AI rural MSME credit
Perfios just rolled out an AI-powered system to help evaluate credit for rural borrowers and MSMEs.
It uses real-world data like UPI transactions and GST filings, plus factors such as climate patterns and local infrastructure, to build a more complete risk profile.
The company's CPO, Krishna Chaitanya B, also noted that while AI is great for simple tasks, complex calls still need human judgment, especially in large financial institutions.