Pernia's Pop-Up Shop parent PSLL opens ₹680cr IPO Aug 31
Business
Purple Style Labs Ltd. (PSLL), the company behind luxury fashion site Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, is opening its ₹680 crore IPO on August 31, closing September 2.
Anchor investors get first dibs from August 28.
SEBI gave the green light this year, so it's all set to go.
Funds to back PSL retail operations
All funds raised will help PSLL invest in its wholly-owned subsidiary, PSL Retail, for lease liabilities of Experience Centers and back-end offices in India, boost its marketing, and cover general expenses (no existing shares are being sold).
The timing lines up with India's booming luxury and wedding market. Plus, big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sachin Tendulkar are among their celebrity investors.