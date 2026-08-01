Pernod Ricard mulls India arm IPO after 7% revenue growth

Pernod Ricard, the French company behind brands like Jameson, is thinking about taking its Indian arm public.

The move comes after its India business outpaced global markets with a solid 7% revenue jump in the financial year ended June 30, 2026 (FY26), even as other regions saw declines.

CEO Alexandre Ricard called India a "buoyant market" and said the board is exploring all options to keep our options open.