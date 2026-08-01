Pernod Ricard mulls India arm IPO after 7% revenue growth
Pernod Ricard, the French company behind brands like Jameson, is thinking about taking its Indian arm public.
The move comes after its India business outpaced global markets with a solid 7% revenue jump in the financial year ended June 30, 2026 (FY26), even as other regions saw declines.
CEO Alexandre Ricard called India a "buoyant market" and said the board is exploring all options to keep our options open.
India spirits market hits 440 million cases
India's spirits market is on fire: it grew about 4% in FY26 (the financial year ended June 30, 2026) to 440 million cases, thanks to a rising middle class and bigger demand for premium drinks.
Recent trade deals with the UK (and possible ones with the European Union) could open even more doors for Pernod Ricard's top brands.
All signs point to India being a key growth spot, making an IPO look pretty tempting right now.