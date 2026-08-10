Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas credits Sam Altman's advice on strengths
Business
Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, credits Sam Altman's advice for helping him identify his strengths: "Whatever comes easy to you...but seems hard to other people."
This simple idea helped Srinivas focus on his strengths and use them for real impact.
Srinivas won IIT Madras contest
Back at IIT Madras, Srinivas used this mindset during a data science competition, even though he wasn't formally trained in machine learning.
By experimenting with scikit-learn, he built a winning solution.
That win boosted his confidence and opened doors at DeepMind and OpenAI before he launched Perplexity AI in 2022.