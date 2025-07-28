Petronet LNG to raise ₹12,000cr for Gujarat operations Business Jul 28, 2025

Petronet LNG, India's leading gas importer, is planning to raise ₹12,000 crore (about $1.4 billion) to boost its Gujarat operations.

This move is part of a larger ₹30,000 crore investment plan focused on expanding into petrochemicals over the next few years.

Saurav Mitra, the company's finance head, shared these updates during an analyst call.