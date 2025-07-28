Next Article
Petronet LNG to raise ₹12,000cr for Gujarat operations
Petronet LNG, India's leading gas importer, is planning to raise ₹12,000 crore (about $1.4 billion) to boost its Gujarat operations.
This move is part of a larger ₹30,000 crore investment plan focused on expanding into petrochemicals over the next few years.
Saurav Mitra, the company's finance head, shared these updates during an analyst call.
Spending expected to jump in 2026-27
The company just got board approval for a new LNG import terminal in Odisha with a five million ton annual capacity—costing ₹6,350 crore.
With this and other projects lined up, Petronet expects its spending to jump in 2026-27, outpacing this year's estimated ₹5,000 crore budget.