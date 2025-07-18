Petronet LNG's stock falls as revenue drops but profit rises

Key numbers and upcoming events

Revenue for Q4 fell to ₹12,315.75 crore (down from ₹13,793.16 crore last year), but net profit jumped to ₹1,067.58 crore from ₹734.07 crore.

For the full year, profits hit a new high at ₹3,883.92 crore.

Petronet also announced a final dividend of ₹3 per share (record date: July 4).

If you're curious about what's next for the company, they'll be sharing more in a conference call on July 28 at 11am IST.