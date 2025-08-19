Petronet LNG's stock rises 2% despite fall in revenue, profit
Petronet LNG's stock went up by 2% on Tuesday to ₹279.40, even though the company saw its revenue and profit drop this past quarter.
Revenue for April-June 2025 fell to ₹11,879.86 crore (from ₹13,415.13 crore last year), and net profit dipped to ₹824.44 crore from last year's ₹1,100 crore.
Yearly numbers show growth; 0 debt boosts investor confidence
Despite a rough quarter, Petronet's yearly numbers look solid—net profit for FY25 actually grew to ₹3,883.92 crore from ₹3,527 crore in FY24, and earnings per share also improved.
The company has zero debt and a strong balance sheet, which keeps investors feeling confident.
Petronet runs 2 big gas terminals and handles most imports
Petronet runs two big gas terminals that, according to the company's official description, supply about a third of India's gas needs and handle nearly 75% of the country's LNG imports—a pretty dominant position.
With their Annual General Meeting set for September 24 and a total dividend of ₹10 per share declared for the year, there are still significant developments for investors to consider despite recent bumps in revenue.