Petronet LNG's stock rises 2% despite fall in revenue, profit

Despite a rough quarter, Petronet's yearly numbers look solid—net profit for FY25 actually grew to ₹3,883.92 crore from ₹3,527 crore in FY24, and earnings per share also improved. The company has zero debt and a strong balance sheet, which keeps investors feeling confident.

Petronet runs 2 big gas terminals and handles most imports

Petronet runs two big gas terminals that, according to the company's official description, supply about a third of India's gas needs and handle nearly 75% of the country's LNG imports—a pretty dominant position.

With their Annual General Meeting set for September 24 and a total dividend of ₹10 per share declared for the year, there are still significant developments for investors to consider despite recent bumps in revenue.