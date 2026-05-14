PFRDA allows early NPS surrender for critical illness, older policies
Good news for National Pension System (NPS) subscribers: the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) just made it simpler to surrender your annuity if you're facing serious hardship.
As of May 14, 2026, you can now exit your policy early if you or a member of your immediate family is hit with a critical illness, subject to assessment by the Annuity Service Provider, or if you have an older policy (from before October 24, 2024) that allows surrender.
Before this update, giving up your annuity was only possible during a short free-look period.
Annuity providers must disclose net payouts
To keep things fair and transparent, providers now have to give you all the details, including how much money you'll actually get after deductions and taxes and get your clear consent before moving ahead.
If you do surrender your policy, the money goes straight to your bank account.
Plus, approved cases are reported to the Central Recordkeeping Agency within seven working days and included in monthly regulatory reporting for extra accountability.
The PFRDA says these changes are here to help people in real need while still protecting long-term retirement savings.