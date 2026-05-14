PFRDA allows early NPS surrender for critical illness, older policies

Annuity providers must disclose net payouts

To keep things fair and transparent, providers now have to give you all the details, including how much money you'll actually get after deductions and taxes and get your clear consent before moving ahead.

If you do surrender your policy, the money goes straight to your bank account.

Plus, approved cases are reported to the Central Recordkeeping Agency within seven working days and included in monthly regulatory reporting for extra accountability.

The PFRDA says these changes are here to help people in real need while still protecting long-term retirement savings.