PFRDA announces NPS Swasthya for hospitalization with top-up insurance
Big update from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA): they are preparing to launch NPS Swasthya, a new product that lets subscribers use money set aside in their pension account to meet a portion of hospitalization expenses, with a linked top-up insurance facility covering the rest.
Announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, this move aims to make your retirement funds more flexible and useful when you really need them.
NPS Swasthya pilot with 2 funds
With NPS Swasthya, not only can you pay for hospitalization straight from your pension account, but you will also get extra insurance, potentially eight to 10 times what you put in.
After a pilot run with two pension funds, PFRDA is gearing up for a wider launch through insurance partners.
Final rules are on the way, so expect more details soon about who is eligible and how withdrawals will work.
This is all about giving subscribers more security and options for their future.