PFRDA announces NPS Swasthya for hospitalization with top-up insurance

With NPS Swasthya, not only can you pay for hospitalization straight from your pension account, but you will also get extra insurance, potentially eight to 10 times what you put in.

After a pilot run with two pension funds, PFRDA is gearing up for a wider launch through insurance partners.

Final rules are on the way, so expect more details soon about who is eligible and how withdrawals will work.

This is all about giving subscribers more security and options for their future.