PFRDA chairman Sivasubramanian Ramann calls for 30-year deep-tech funds
At the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, PFRDA chairman Sivasubramanian Ramann called for 30-year investment funds to truly support deep-tech startups.
He pointed out that the usual eight- to 12-year funds just don't cut it for these kinds of projects, which need more time to grow and make an impact.
Ramann believes longer-term funding could help turn research in areas like materials science and biosciences into real-world products.
SIDBI 10,000 cr attracts 65,000-70,000 cr
The government's early ₹10,000 crore investment in SIDBI has already attracted another ₹65,000-70,000 crore through 120 AIFs, showing how public money can spark bigger investments.
Ramann also suggested that teaming up with banks could open up new opportunities in fields like pharma and reusable rockets, especially if Indian companies focus on developing products that could find a domestic market of at least 10 million people.
All of this could boost innovation and help India catch up with global leaders in tech.