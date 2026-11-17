At the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, PFRDA chairman Sivasubramanian Ramann called for 30-year investment funds to truly support deep-tech startups.

He pointed out that the usual eight- to 12-year funds just don't cut it for these kinds of projects, which need more time to grow and make an impact.

Ramann believes longer-term funding could help turn research in areas like materials science and biosciences into real-world products.