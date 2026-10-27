PFRDA delays NPS PoP fees rollout to December 1
If you're in the National Pension System (NPS) or NPS Lite, here's a heads-up: the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has delayed its new fee rules for Points of Presence (PoPs).
Instead of rolling out on October 1, 2026, the changes will now kick in from December 1, 2026. This gives everyone a bit more breathing room to get ready.
NPS onboarding ₹200, 0.20% annual fee
The updated structure brings a one-time onboarding charge of ₹200 per PRAN, split into four easy quarterly payments of ₹50.
There's also a yearly fee of 0.20% on your assets under management, deducted straight from your account value.
If you go digital for onboarding, you could pay just ₹100, or even skip PoP fees entirely if you use e-NPS for both joining and contributions.
Dormant accounts inactive for a year won't be charged annual fees either, and minimum contributions start at ₹250 when joining and just ₹10 after that.