PFRDA delays NPS PoP fees rollout to December 1

The updated structure brings a one-time onboarding charge of ₹200 per PRAN, split into four easy quarterly payments of ₹50.

There's also a yearly fee of 0.20% on your assets under management, deducted straight from your account value.

If you go digital for onboarding, you could pay just ₹100, or even skip PoP fees entirely if you use e-NPS for both joining and contributions.

Dormant accounts inactive for a year won't be charged annual fees either, and minimum contributions start at ₹250 when joining and just ₹10 after that.