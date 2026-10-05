PFRDA launches NPS Swasthya to cover medical costs in retirement
PFRDA just rolled out NPS Swasthya, a fresh health insurance plan designed to help people manage medical costs in retirement.
Announced on NPS Diwas, this scheme lets you transfer funds from your National Pension System (NPS) account to a Swasthya account, which can help cover healthcare expenses and, with mandate, renewal premiums, so you can plan for health care and retirement at the same time.
Aditya Birla Health Insurance offers policy
Any individual eligible to join NPS, aged 18 to 70, can sign up, and you can add your family too.
There is no need for medical tests, just be honest about any pre-existing conditions.
The policy is offered by Aditya Birla Health Insurance via Axis Pension Fund, with Medi Assist helping set things up.
Premiums depend on age and coverage, plus the investment account helps cover deductibles and outpatient costs, making it easier to handle unexpected medical bills down the line.