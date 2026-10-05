PFRDA launches NPS Swasthya to cover medical costs in retirement

Any individual eligible to join NPS, aged 18 to 70, can sign up, and you can add your family too.

There is no need for medical tests, just be honest about any pre-existing conditions.

The policy is offered by Aditya Birla Health Insurance via Axis Pension Fund, with Medi Assist helping set things up.

Premiums depend on age and coverage, plus the investment account helps cover deductibles and outpatient costs, making it easier to handle unexpected medical bills down the line.