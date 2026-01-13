PFRDA sets up expert panel to make NPS payouts more reliable
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) just launched a new expert committee to design rules for guaranteed payouts under the National Pension System (NPS).
The idea? To give future retirees more predictable, secure income—so you're not just relying on market ups and downs.
The panel is led by M S Sahoo, a well-known name in financial regulation.
What's this committee actually doing?
This 15-member team brings together pros from law, finance, insurance, and more.
Their main job: figure out how to make sure NPS subscribers get steady payouts after retirement.
They'll set guidelines for things like lock-in periods, fees, withdrawal limits, and even how much money pension providers need to keep things safe.
Plus, they want everything explained clearly—no fine print tricks—so people know exactly what kind of guarantees they're getting.
Why should you care?
If you ever plan on using NPS or just want your retirement savings to be less risky, the proposed changes aim to provide more predictable and secure retirement income for NPS subscribers, reducing exposure to market fluctuations.