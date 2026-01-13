PFRDA sets up expert panel to make NPS payouts more reliable

What's this committee actually doing?

This 15-member team brings together pros from law, finance, insurance, and more.

Their main job: figure out how to make sure NPS subscribers get steady payouts after retirement.

They'll set guidelines for things like lock-in periods, fees, withdrawal limits, and even how much money pension providers need to keep things safe.

Plus, they want everything explained clearly—no fine print tricks—so people know exactly what kind of guarantees they're getting.