PFRDA urges Meity to set unified AI rules emphasizing impact
India's pension regulator, PFRDA, is urging the government's tech ministry, Meity, to set up a single set of rules for how artificial intelligence is used, especially in finance.
At a recent summit, PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann said it's more important to regulate how AI impacts people than just focus on the tech itself.
Ramann urges AI safety, NPS update
Ramann also pushed for stricter safety measures in AI services, suggesting that companies should be fully responsible if things go wrong and that AI decisions need to be easy to explain.
On pensions, he shared that while Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan have remained outside the National Pension System (NPS) for the past three to four years, Punjab still contributes even after officially leaving, and Tamil Nadu continues with its own system.