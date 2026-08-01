P&G taps Indian university talent to power global tech
Business
Procter & Gamble (P&G) is turning to talent from Indian universities to power its global tech game.
Seth Cohen, P&G's global CIO, says it's "I think that's incredibly helpful and it's incredibly exciting" and "It's just so fun to see just such a progressive approach for how the education system is feeding the business and then from a business lens how we're meeting that consumer need each and every time."
India shapes P&G's global shopping strategies
India isn't just where P&G finds new hires: it's also where the company tests out fresh ideas.
From using algorithms for 10-minute deliveries to tracking how shoppers move from Instagram to online stores, what works in India often shapes P&G's strategies worldwide.
Insights from India are helping P&G make shopping easier everywhere.