Out of 208 total job cuts, 125 were in the Bay Area alone. PG&E's office at 300 Lakeside Drive in Oakland saw the largest single-site layoff with 73 people let go.

Alameda County lost 78 jobs overall, while Contra Costa County had 23 layoffs, including 15 in San Ramon.

Other regions like Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, Fresno, and San Luis Obispo also saw smaller numbers affected.