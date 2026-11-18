PG&E cuts over 200 jobs statewide Bay Area hit hardest
PG&E has laid off more than 200 employees across California.
Most of these layoffs are hitting Northern and Central California, with the Bay Area taking the biggest hit.
PG&E Oakland office loses 73 employees
Out of 208 total job cuts, 125 were in the Bay Area alone. PG&E's office at 300 Lakeside Drive in Oakland saw the largest single-site layoff with 73 people let go.
Alameda County lost 78 jobs overall, while Contra Costa County had 23 layoffs, including 15 in San Ramon.
Other regions like Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, Fresno, and San Luis Obispo also saw smaller numbers affected.