Phenom to add over 2,000 new jobs, expand Telangana footprint
Phenom, a global applied AI company for HR and workforce transformation, is ramping up its presence in India by adding more than 2,000 new jobs while expanding its physical footprint in Telangana.
The big news will be front and center at IAMPHENOM India 2026 this December, where HR pros and talent leaders will chat about how AI is changing hiring and employee growth.
Phenom works with over 500 companies
Phenom already works with major names like Microsoft and Honeywell across more than 500 companies worldwide.
With offices in Hyderabad and centers in Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru, the company sees India as key to its mission of transforming how people get hired and grow at work.
CEO and Co-Founder Mahe Bayireddi says these efforts are all about making a real difference for organizations through smart tech.